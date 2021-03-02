Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 75,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,441. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.