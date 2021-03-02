PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

