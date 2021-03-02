Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $178.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $722.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

