Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PWBO remained flat at $$14.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. Pacific West Bank has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58.

Get Pacific West Bank alerts:

About Pacific West Bank

Pacific West Bank provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in Oregon. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides one to four family residential construction loans, home equity lines of credit, one to four family residential loans, multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, and land development and other land loans.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific West Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific West Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.