Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacific West Bank (OTCMKTS:PWBO) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:PWBO remained flat at $$14.62 during trading hours on Tuesday. Pacific West Bank has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58.
About Pacific West Bank
