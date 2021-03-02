PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,645 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp comprises 3.7% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $37.65. 8,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

