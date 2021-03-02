Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

NYSE PANW traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.55.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total value of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,195 shares of company stock worth $41,611,355 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,496 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 151.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 517 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

