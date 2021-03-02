Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) Insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 50,000 Shares

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,340.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 40,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 39,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,760.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 18,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,170.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 1,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$800.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 6,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,395.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 30,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,925.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 3,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (POE.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,870.00.

Shares of CVE POE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a market cap of C$43.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

