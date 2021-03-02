Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,864 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Hilton Worldwide worth $55,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.74.

HLT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,713. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.17.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

