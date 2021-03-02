Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,927 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CMS Energy worth $56,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. 11,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $68.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

