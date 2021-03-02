Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $65,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,487,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,923. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $418.01 and a one year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $537.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

