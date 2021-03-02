Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,245 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of The Allstate worth $101,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

ALL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,806. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

