Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $109.42 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,721 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $109,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.68. The stock had a trading volume of 177,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,022. The firm has a market cap of $315.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

