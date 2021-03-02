Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $81.76 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Qorvo worth $81,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Qorvo by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after buying an additional 248,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 188,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $179.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,563. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.76. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

