Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Biogen worth $56,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 36.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,737,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,790. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

