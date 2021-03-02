Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,579 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $60,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.41. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

