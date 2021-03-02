Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,780 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of MetLife worth $66,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

NYSE MET traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 131,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

