Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,480 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $55,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after purchasing an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 310,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after buying an additional 300,966 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE ES traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $98.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.