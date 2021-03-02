Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,454 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Hologic worth $76,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hologic by 776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $75.08. 14,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,022. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

