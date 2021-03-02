Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 829,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,249 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $48,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after acquiring an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,393,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,995. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

