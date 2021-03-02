Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $161,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after purchasing an additional 437,265 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 45,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.79. The stock had a trading volume of 192,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,882,462. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.95 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.24.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

