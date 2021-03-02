Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 182,040 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182,040 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of PulteGroup worth $58,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

