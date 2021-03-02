Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,263 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $64,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 21.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

