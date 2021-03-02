Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,209 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,209 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Intuit worth $118,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,136. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.