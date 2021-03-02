Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 45,650 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,650 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Incyte worth $51,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after purchasing an additional 753,010 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 6,235.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Incyte by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 573,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 250,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.03. 9,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

