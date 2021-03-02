Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 558,040 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558,040 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Duke Realty worth $55,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

