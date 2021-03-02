Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,126 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NVR worth $54,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVR by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $4,573.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,411. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,806.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,474.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,211.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $64.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,045.60.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.