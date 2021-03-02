Panda Yield (BBOO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.09 Million

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $819,828.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00014548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 713,649 coins and its circulating supply is 713,150 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

