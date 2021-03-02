Panda Yield (BBOO) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for about $6.79 or 0.00013910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.22 or 0.00812088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00061550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00029590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00046889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 723,094 coins and its circulating supply is 723,066 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

