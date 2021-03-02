Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

PTHRF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

