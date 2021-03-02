PANTHEON X Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,620.00 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One PANTHEON X token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $15,620.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.28 or 0.00492463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00076490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00078934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00079065 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.88 or 0.00501890 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

PANTHEON X Token Profile

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,336,211 tokens. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io

PANTHEON X Token Trading

