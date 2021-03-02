Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.0694 on Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos token can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market cap of $1.94 million and $13,479.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.32 or 0.00496302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00076217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00082265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00499659 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,944,753 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

