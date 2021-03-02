Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 30,337 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,545,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 123,982 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,150,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$61.56 during trading on Tuesday. 15,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,100. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

