Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 823 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In related news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.74. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,255. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

