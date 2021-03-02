Papp L Roy & Associates Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,442,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.39. 68,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

