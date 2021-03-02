Papp L Roy & Associates Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 207,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 164,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 414,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $131.45. 225,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,627. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

