Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 364 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $451.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,569. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

