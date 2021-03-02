Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.29. 47,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

