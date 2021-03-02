Papp L Roy & Associates Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,153 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in NIKE were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,498,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 268,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,441. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

