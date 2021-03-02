Papp L Roy & Associates Has $17.60 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $330.13. The company had a trading volume of 108,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,473. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.