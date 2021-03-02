Papp L Roy & Associates Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Truist raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.09. 86,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

