Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,077.97. 33,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,952.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,719.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

