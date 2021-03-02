Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.69. The company had a trading volume of 222,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,909. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

