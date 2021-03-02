Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 10,712 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 304.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1,455.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,945,000 after purchasing an additional 445,792 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAR. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $175.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,850. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.81 and a 200-day moving average of $174.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

