Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,195 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,437. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

