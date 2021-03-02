Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 1,499 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Clorox by 585.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,868,000 after purchasing an additional 698,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after acquiring an additional 317,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.60. 23,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average of $205.82.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

