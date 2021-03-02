Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 5,928 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.7% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,118. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $169.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

