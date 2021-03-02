Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 81,841 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,841 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. 136,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,510. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

