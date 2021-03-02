Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $402.04

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.04 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.11). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.98), with a volume of 432,373 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).
The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 461.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 402.04.
In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).
About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
