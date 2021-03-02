Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $402.04

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 402.04 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 468 ($6.11). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.98), with a volume of 432,373 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 461.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 402.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

