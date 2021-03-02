ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.78 on Top Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 67.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $245,784.03 and approximately $133.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 90.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00374563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

