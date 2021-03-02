Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Trading Up 2.8%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.11. 200,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 550,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.